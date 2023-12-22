RVW Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 223 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 223 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.
Insider Activity at American Express
In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Express Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $184.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $185.77.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
