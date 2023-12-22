RVW Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.