RVW Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 210,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

