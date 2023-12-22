RVW Wealth LLC Buys New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,082 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

