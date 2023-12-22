RVW Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 4.6 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

