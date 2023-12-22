RVW Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Twilio by 328.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

