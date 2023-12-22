Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

RUS opened at C$44.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.91. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$27.95 and a 52-week high of C$45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.9656388 EPS for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

