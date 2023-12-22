Rudolph V. Renda Buys 6,777 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,613.92. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,718,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southland Stock Performance

SLND opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Southland

Southland Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southland in the second quarter worth $1,984,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southland by 1,458.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southland in the second quarter worth $900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southland in the second quarter worth $834,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southland in the second quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

