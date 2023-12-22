RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.