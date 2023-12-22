Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Cormark dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$136.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$133.09 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6200552 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.62%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

