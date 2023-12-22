Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Forian (NASDAQ:FORA)

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Forian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Forian in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Forian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forian

Forian Price Performance

FORA stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. Forian has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forian

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Forian by 21.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Forian by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forian by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Forian by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Forian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.