Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1,019.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 256,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $101.85 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

