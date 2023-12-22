Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,391 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

