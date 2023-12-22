Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,326 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

