Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $337,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 172.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Jabil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $128.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

