Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.