Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $254.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.06 and a 200-day moving average of $224.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $258.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

