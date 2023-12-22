Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,129 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $141.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

