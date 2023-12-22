Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 166.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 504,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $37.75 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

About Chunghwa Telecom



Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

