Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 4,950 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,313,000 after acquiring an additional 668,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

