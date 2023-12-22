Robert Buckley Sells 900 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novanta alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00.

Novanta Stock Up 2.4 %

NOVT opened at $168.36 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novanta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novanta by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after buying an additional 517,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Novanta by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $46,718,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $25,374,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Novanta by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,432,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.