Robert Buckley Sells 900 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00.
- On Monday, October 16th, Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00.
NOVT opened at $168.36 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novanta by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after buying an additional 517,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Novanta by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $46,718,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $25,374,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Novanta by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,432,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
