Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,679,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $14,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $75.30 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $76.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

