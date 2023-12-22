Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after buying an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Owens Corning by 6.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,236,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,908,000 after purchasing an additional 131,951 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 25.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $155.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

