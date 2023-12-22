Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 467 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,259 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $67.80 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

About BHP Group



BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

