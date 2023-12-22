Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,210 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

