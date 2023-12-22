Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.09 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $267.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $268.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,552 shares of company stock worth $195,997,433 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

