Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

