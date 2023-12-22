Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 5,145 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 103.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $252.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.