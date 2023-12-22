Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 423 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $169.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $160.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.