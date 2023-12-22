Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,664,131 shares of company stock valued at $198,388,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.14 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.