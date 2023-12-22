Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

