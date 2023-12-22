Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $416.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

