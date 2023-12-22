Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 434 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $66.57 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.