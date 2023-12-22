Richtech Robotics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RR) Quiet Period Set To End on December 27th

Richtech Robotics’ (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 27th. Richtech Robotics had issued 2,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Richtech Robotics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Richtech Robotics Stock Up 10.2 %
NASDAQ:RR opened at $5.50 on Friday. Richtech Robotics has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $6.54.
About Richtech Robotics
