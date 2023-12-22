Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,792 shares of company stock valued at $797,958. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

