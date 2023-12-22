Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of RYTM opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,894.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,792 shares of company stock worth $797,958. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

