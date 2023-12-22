RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGCO opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $214.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

