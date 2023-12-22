RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
RGCO opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $214.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
