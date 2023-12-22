Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells $45,972.50 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $45,972.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 2.3 %

RVMD opened at $26.27 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after buying an additional 282,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,935,000 after acquiring an additional 303,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,842 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,255,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,352,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,928,000 after purchasing an additional 893,452 shares during the period.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.