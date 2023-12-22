Reviewing BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Shimano pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Shimano alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Shimano and BAE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 1 0 0 0 1.00 BAE Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

BAE Systems has a consensus price target of $475.00, indicating a potential upside of 741.53%. Given BAE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BAE Systems is more favorable than Shimano.

This table compares Shimano and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 13.95% 11.73% 10.67% BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimano and BAE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.76 billion 2.92 $986.98 million $0.61 25.19 BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.63 $1.97 billion N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Volatility & Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Shimano on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.