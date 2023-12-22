Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,045.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

REGN stock opened at $841.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $817.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $887.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.