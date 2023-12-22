REE Automotive’s (REE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REE Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an underweight rating on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

REE Automotive stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

