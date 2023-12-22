Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 6,909 Shares

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,909 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £8,705.34 ($11,009.66).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redcentric alerts:

On Tuesday, December 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,623 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £8,344.98 ($10,553.91).

On Friday, December 8th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 55,945 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £71,050.15 ($89,857.28).

Redcentric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:RCN opened at GBX 127 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.40. Redcentric plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 144 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £198.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6,350.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

Redcentric Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.