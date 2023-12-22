Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $11.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 558,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 64.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 831,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 325,786 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ready Capital by 58.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 128,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RC opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 60.25%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

