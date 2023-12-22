Raymond James Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $65.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.65% from the company’s current price.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after buying an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after buying an additional 221,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

