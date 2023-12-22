Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.60. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

