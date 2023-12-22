Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,986,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,878,000 after buying an additional 103,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,033,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

