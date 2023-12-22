Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 23.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $202.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.14. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $203.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

