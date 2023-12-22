Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

PFE stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

