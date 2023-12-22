Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Southern by 18.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

