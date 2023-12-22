Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

YUM opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

